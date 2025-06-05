Eid-El-Kabir: Let’s Celebrate In Love, APC Natl Scribe Charges Muslims

Share

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leading governorship aspirant in Osun State, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Osun and across Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Senator Ajibola Basiru Campaign Organization, Professor Sulaiman Ajala, Dr. Basiru thanked Almighty Allah for the gift of life and the opportunity to witness another Eid.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for the grace to be part of this year’s celebrations. It is a privilege—not by our strength or doing, but by His mercy,” he said.

Dr. Basiru also expressed appreciation to the people of Osun State for maintaining their confidence in the APC, despite what he described as the failings of the current administration in the state.

“I commend the sacrifices made so far under the clueless administration in the state. I also appreciate the support being given to the Federal Government led by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The policies are gradually turning things around for the betterment of Nigerians,” he noted.

Reaffirming his commitment to contest the 2026 governorship election, Dr. Basiru urged citizens to pray for a prosperous Osun and the continued success of the APC at both state and national levels.

“I cherish the support shown to the Alubarika Movement and admire your determination to see our vision of governing Osun State become a reality. I encourage us all to take advantage of this sacred period to pray for our state, our nation, and our party—especially for the APC’s victory in next year’s governorship poll and other elections,” he added.

Dr. Basiru further urged Muslims to celebrate the festival in moderation, while promoting love, unity, and kindness across all religious divides.

“May Allah accept our sacrifices and grant us the privilege to witness many more celebrations in good health and greater prosperity,” he prayed.

