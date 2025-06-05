Eid el-Kabir: Lagos Police Deploy Tactical Teams

Share

The Lagos State Police Command deployed a robust security plan on Thursday to ensure a safe and peaceful Eid el-Kabir celebration across the state.

This was contained in a statement

by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh.

According to the statement, the CP has ordered the deployment of various tactical and conventional police teams across the state to preempt and prevent any form of criminal activity during the festive period.

It added that to strengthen operational coverage, the commissioner also deployed highly trained officers from the Force’s elite units.

The command also assured Lagosians that key public areas would be closely monitored, stating, “Particular security attention is focused on recreation centres and other public spaces where large gatherings are anticipated. These spaces will be thoroughly policed to ensure effective crowd control, traffic management, and ease of movement across Lagos State.

The statement partly read, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered the immediate deployment of conventional police personnel, the Rapid Response Squad, the Eko Strike Force, and other tactical squads of the Nigeria Police Force to all strategic locations across the length and breadth of Lagos State.

“Special anti-crime prevention teams have also been deployed to identified black spots, criminal hideouts, and other flashpoints to prevent crimes and criminality throughout the state, build public confidence, and dispel the fear of crime from the minds of all Lagosians and visitors alike, to guarantee safety and ensure a hitch-free Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration during this festive season and beyond.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police has deployed strike forces of the NPF and tactical squad officers from the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Protection Unit, Intelligence Department, Anti-Bomb Squad, and conventional teams across the state, with Armoured Personnel Carriers and other vehicular patrol teams, to focus strictly on providing security and protection at all Eid praying grounds, mosques and religious facilities, venues of gatherings and celebrations, and other areas of recreation, in order to ensure the safety and security of Muslim faithful and other non-Muslims who will be joining in the celebrations.

“Additional proactive measures are being implemented to prevent crimes, ensure prompt detection of criminal activity, and address any emerging security concerns across the state.”

