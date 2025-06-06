Eid-El-Kabir: Jonathan Calls On Nigerians To Embrace Peace, Unity

Share

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday called on Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to renew their commitment to peace, unity, and national development.

Jonathan, in his goodwill message issued on his official X handle, emphasized that the values symbolized by the Islamic festival are faith, sacrifice, and compassion, which are critical for national rebirth and collective progress.

This is as he urged Nigerians to use the period to deepen bonds of brotherhood, show kindness to one another, and support efforts aimed at building a more just and prosperous society.

The former president concluded by wishing the Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a time of deep spiritual reflection, symbolising the enduring values of faith, sacrifice, obedience, and compassion.

“These values are not only central to Islam but also resonate with all who believe in the ideals of service to humanity.

“In these challenging times, we must draw inspiration from the essence of Eid by embracing peace, promoting tolerance, and renewing our commitment to the unity and progress of our country.

“As families and communities come together in celebration, may this sacred season bring joy to our homes and inspire hope in our hearts.” Jonathan added.

