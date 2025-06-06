Eid-El-Kabir: Gov Sule Preaches Peace, Tolerance

Share

…drums support for Tinubu’s Govt

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule has called for religious tolerance, peace and collective support for Nigeria’s economic recovery.

He made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir Sallah message issued on Friday in Lafia, the state capital.

The governor, who is currently on pilgrimage to Makkah, emphasized the festival’s significance as a testament to faith and sacrifice, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s submission to divine command.

Sule urged Muslim faithful to reflect on the values of selflessness, brotherhood, and adherence to Allah’s commands as foundations for societal harmony.

“I wish to remind us that occasion such as this calls for the Ummah to reflect on their relationships with God and fellow human beings, as a yardstick for righteous living, love and peaceful coexistence in the society. It is in view of this that I urge us to continue to preach peace, show love, understanding, tolerance and good neighbourliness amongst ourselves,”

Sule called on residents to pray for Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, noting their spiritual intercession for Nasarawa State and Nigeria’s economic wellbeing.

The governor stressed the constitutional right of all Nigerians to reside peacefully in any state, urging citizens to eschew acts capable of breaching peace and embrace mutual respect across ethnic, religious, and regional lines.

“Let me use this special occasion to call on my dear people of Nasarawa State to continue to accommodate each other’s beliefs and values in order to sustain peace, harmony, socio-cultural and economic prosperity in line with the covenant of our nationalist for religious tolerance.

“In other words, I enjoin all citizens resident in Nasarawa State to eschew any act capable of breaching the relative peace we are enjoying in the State. As citizens of Nigeria, the Constitution has guaranteed us the right to reside in any part of the country without fear of molestation.This is why I wish to reassure our brothers from other regions of the country that Nasarawa State is a cosmopolitan society that accommodates everybody irrespective of tribe, region, religion or any other creed. I, therefore, call on all and sundry to remain law abiding citizens and go on in pursuing their lawful means of livelihoods,”

He urged Nigerians to be steadfast and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, describing its economic policies as being in the best interest of Nigerians.

“My dear compatriots, let me also use this medium to call on you to be steadfast in praying for the economic stabilization of our dear country. This is necessary considering that this Administration under the leadership of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria is committed to turning around the fortunes of our dear country, through economic transformation.

“We are optimistic that the economic policies being put in place are for the best interest of the Nigerian people. As citizens, we have a responsibility to continue to support Mr. President in order to achieve this and other developmental initiatives for the good of all,” he added.

While calling for collective responsibility to achieve national stabilization and development, the governor urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and security agencies to enforce traffic regulations rigorously, while advising road users to prioritize safety to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

Share