Eid-El-Kabir: Gov Aliyu Approves Early Payment Of June Salaries

In a move aimed at easing financial burdens and enabling adequate preparations for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has directed the early payment of June salaries to all categories of government workers in the state.

The directive covers civil servants, local government employees, Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) staff, and pensioners. According to a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to the Governor, salary disbursement will commence on Monday, June 2.

This marks the third instance since the inception of Governor Aliyu’s administration that salaries are being paid ahead of major Islamic festivals, reflecting his commitment to workers’ welfare.

Governor Aliyu, who is currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia performing the Hajj pilgrimage, expressed his desire to ensure that workers and retirees are financially equipped to celebrate the festive season, including fulfilling religious obligations such as the purchase of sacrificial animals.

He urged public servants to reciprocate the gesture through renewed dedication, diligence, and commitment to service delivery. “To whom much is given, much is expected,” the governor stated.

Highlighting some of his administration’s strides, Governor Aliyu noted that beyond regular salary payments, his government has restored cash allocations to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), provided festive gifts to workers, and resumed the payment of gratuities and pensions to retirees.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to reforming and revitalizing the civil service, Governor Aliyu pledged to continue delivering on the promises of good governance and democratic dividends.

He extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Sokoto State for a joyous and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

