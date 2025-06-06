Eid-El-Kabir: Fubara Urges Muslims To Pray For Peace, Unity

Share

The suspended Governor of Rivers State Sir Siminalayi Fubara has called on Muslims in the State and across the world to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity, especially at a time when Nigeria faces serious challenges from insecurity and economic difficulties.

In his Salah message, Fubara also urged them to reflect on the powerful values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith as they mark the holy celebration of also known as Eid-al-Adha.

The Governor also called for continued prayers for the peace and progress of Rivers State, while reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and welfare of all residents.

He added that the festival commemorates the deep devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. It is observed globally with solemn prayers, animal sacrifices, and the sharing of meat with family, friends, and especially the less fortunate.

He stressed that forgiveness, compassion, and unity are central to the teachings of the festival, and urged the faithful to act on these values in their daily lives.

The Governor also encouraged the Muslim community to recommit themselves to the principles of sacrifice, faith, and obedience, values he described as critical to building a stable and united society. He emphasized that without a shared vision and determined action, meaningful progress cannot be achieved.

He also appealed to Muslims to use this period to show kindness to those in need, especially the poor and vulnerable. He urged them to reach out in reconciliation, forgive past wrongs, and foster stronger ties within their communities.

Fubara acknowledged the patience and sacrifices made by the people in support of the state’s growth, noting that while many aspirations remain unmet due to political challenges, notable achievements have still been recorded.

He reassured citizens that ongoing steps are being taken to stabilize governance and revive the economy. He pledged that their concerns will be addressed with practical solutions.

Share