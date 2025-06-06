Eid El-Kabir: Fintiri Calls For Sober Reflection

Share

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on the Muslim Ummah to use the occasion of Eid El-Kabir as a time for sober reflection and spiritual renewal, in line with the teachings and example of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

While congratulating Muslim faithful for witnessing another blessed season, Governor Fintiri stated, “Eid El-Kabir is not just a time of festivity, but an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the values of sacrifice, honesty, dedication, and peace as we march towards a common destiny.”

He urged all citizens to embrace the spirit of brotherhood and be one another’s keeper, emphasizing that peaceful coexistence remains the foundation for unity and development, both in Adamawa State and across Nigeria.

The Governor also called for increased prayers for peace, security, and national progress, noting that Nigeria requires the collective commitment and resilience of its people, especially during this critical period.

While extending his best wishes to pilgrims from Adamawa currently performing the Hajj, Fintiri prayed for a successful Arafat and safe journey back home.

He concluded by praying for God’s continued protection over all citizens, and the grace to witness many more Sallah celebrations in peace and prosperity.

