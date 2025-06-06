Eid-El-Kabir: End Profligacy, Nigeria’s Untold Hardship, PDP Tells APC, Tinubu

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir to imbibe the fear of God, end profligacy, exploitation, deceit and manipulations that have brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

PDP in Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigeria Muslims, expressed disappointment at “the pervading sense of gloom in the country.”

The party in the message by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, noted the worsening insecurity in the country, which it said, has turned Nigeria into “a large killing field with citizens left at the mercies of terrorists, bandits and marauders.”

It blamed the unbearable economic hardship and agonising life-discounting experiences on “reckless mismanagement of national resources by the insensitive APC administration.”

PDP advised President Bola Tinubu to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir as a turning point to revamp the productive sector and cause a healing in the nation by ending corruption and review all anti-people policies, and among other things reduce the cost of fuel, electricity tariff and charges on critical services.

“The APC administration must immediately end the mortgaging of our nation through reckless borrowing that cannot be tied to any corresponding life-enhancing project or programme in the country.

“Instead, the APC government must take immediate step to recover the over N30 trillion reportedly stolen by known APC leaders through various fraudulent oil deals and other funds frittered from government agencies under the APC administration.

“Such stolen funds must be recovered and channeled towards the provision of critical infrastructure, revamping the productive sector and enhancing the operations of our security agencies,” PDP advised.

It urged President Tinubu to use the remaining two years of his administration to redeem his image as a leader by being more sensitive towards the wellbeing of Nigerians in line with the demand for selflessness and submission to the will and command of the Almighty Allah which the Eid-el-Kabir teaches.

