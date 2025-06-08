Eid-El-Kabir: Emir Of Zuru Felicitates With Gov Idris

Share

The Emir of Zuru, Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami (rtd), Gomo II, has congratulated the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, while advising him to remain focused and resist any attempts aimed at distracting him from delivering good governance to the people.

In a goodwill message delivered through the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, the royal father expressed satisfaction with the large number of families across the state who were able to celebrate Sallah joyfully—attributing it to the Governor’s generosity and inclusive leadership.

The statement noted that the Governor’s gesture, which ensured widespread celebration among the people, was the first of its kind in recent years and deserved commendation.

The Emir also prayed for continued peace and unity in Kebbi State, as well as divine guidance for the Governor to sustain the rapid socio-economic development recorded in the state over the past two years.

However, General Sami urged Governor Idris to remain vigilant and cautious of desperate individuals who may attempt to divert his attention through distractions, having failed to discredit the administration’s achievements so far.

He emphasized the importance of commitment and resilience, urging the Governor to stay steadfast and unwavering in his determination to transform the state.

“The Almighty Allah, whose guidance and protection have made you a hero in governance, will always be with you,” the Emir declared.

While reiterating that the message was primarily to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Emir also acknowledged and appreciated key developmental projects executed by the present administration that have positively impacted the Zuru Emirate.

He cited, among others, the reconstruction of the dilapidated Koko–Zuru federal road, the establishment of a mega secondary school, the renovation and rebuilding of several dilapidated primary and secondary schools, and the construction of new ones.

The Emir further lauded the administration’s achievements in reducing armed banditry, providing agricultural support to farmers, and regularly distributing palliatives to citizens across the state.

