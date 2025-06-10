Eid-El-Kabir: COAS Visits Wounded Soldiers In Sokoto

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the welfare and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers, assuring them of comprehensive medical support to aid their recovery and reintegration into service.

Represented by Major General Adeleke Ayannuga, the COAS made this pledge during a visit to wounded troops at the Army Hospital in Giginya Barracks, Sokoto, as part of activities marking the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

General Oluyede emphasized that the Army remains deeply committed to the welfare of its personnel, especially those injured in the line of duty.

He highlighted various support initiatives, including the Nigerian Army Personnel Insurance Scheme, designed to cater to the needs of soldiers and their families.

He lauded the courage and sacrifices of the wounded soldiers, recounting a moving story of a soldier who, despite losing both limbs, expressed a strong desire to return to the frontlines in the North-East.

The COAS also outlined recent welfare initiatives, such as the doubling of the Risk and Combat Allowance (RCA), the renovation and construction of new accommodations, enhanced medical care, quality education for soldiers’ children, and efforts to ensure proper nutrition and leadership development for personnel.

He assured the soldiers that no effort would be spared in ensuring their full recovery and that they continue to be honored and supported by the Army leadership.

Share