Eid-El-Kabir: CAN Felicitates With Muslims, Seeks Support For Mokwa Flood Victims

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has extended warm greetings to all Muslims as they celebrate 2025 Eid-el-Kabir, noting that Christians and Muslims alike, share the values of sacrifice, love, and kindness.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a message on Friday, urged Nigerians regardless of religion, to mark the season by showing love, help the needy, and work for peace in the country.

He added that “Together, we can overcome any problem and build a better Nigeria.”

He said: “This special festival, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, reminds us of the faith and obedience shown by Abraham (Prophet Ibrahim). It teaches us about sacrifice, love, and kindness values shared by Christians and Muslims alike.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a time to come together with family and friends, to share meals, and to care for one another. It is also a time to spread joy and build unity in our communities. As Nigerians, we can all use this moment to show peace and respect, no matter our faith.”

Okoh who said CAN was ready to help those affected by the Mokwa flood, used the occasion to appeal to Churches and Christians to render any form of support to those in need by offering monetary or material gifts, as well as prayers and words of encouragement.

“While we celebrate, we also remember those going through hard times. In Mokwa, Niger State, many families have suffered due to serious flooding. Lives have been lost, homes destroyed, and many people are in need. We send our prayers to everyone affected and ask God to give them strength and comfort.

“CAN is ready to help. We ask churches and Christians to support those in need; by giving food, clothes, money, or offering prayers and kind words. We will also work with the government and other groups to make sure help reaches those who need it.

“Even when disasters strike, the spirit of Nigerians stays strong. We thank the Niger State government, emergency workers, and volunteers who are helping. CAN promises to play its part in bringing hope and relief.

“This season of sacrifice reminds us to care for others. Let us share what we have, visit those in need, and pray for peace in our country. Small acts of kindness can make a big difference.”

Okoh harped on the need for religious tolerance and unity saying, “Eid-el-Kabir also gives us a chance to grow closer to our Muslim neighbours. Nigeria is special because of its many cultures and religions. When we celebrate together, we show that unity is stronger than division.

“To all our Muslim friends, we wish you a joyful and blessed Eid-el-Kabir. May your prayers be accepted and your homes filled with peace and happiness. To the people of Niger State, we continue to pray for healing and recovery.

“May God bless Nigeria, comfort those in Niger State, and lead our country to peace and prosperity.”

