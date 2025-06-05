Eid-El-Kabir: Benue Police Orders Water-Tight Security

Share

Amid heightened concerns over security in Benue State, the State Police Command has announced the implementation of water-tight security measures ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

The Command said it has deployed officers to all worship centres, Eid praying grounds, major highways, and identified flashpoints across the state to ensure the safety of lives and property during the festivities.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, stressing the commitment of the police to ensuring a peaceful and hitch-free Sallah celebration.

CP Emenari assured residents of the Command’s readiness to maintain law and order and urged the public to carry on with their daily activities without fear, as adequate security personnel would be stationed at strategic locations across the state.

The Command also appealed to worshippers to comply with security guidelines, be law-abiding, and conduct themselves peacefully throughout the celebration.

