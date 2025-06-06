New Telegraph

Eid-El-Kabir: Alia Felicitates With Muslims

Benue Spent N4.53bn To Service Loans In One Year - Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has felicitated with the Muslim faithful as they commemorate 2025 Eid-el-Kabir a significant spiritual event in the Muslim calendar.

In a message through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor charged Muslims on tolerance, love, sacrifice and unity, as they are the binding principles of their faith and the only means of getting to their destination, which is God.

The governor noted that there will be more growth and development in the country if the Muslims and Christians see themselves as one, and choose to live together in peace and unity as Nigerians.

He urged the Muslim faithful in the state and country to continue to pray and support the current administration both in the state and federal level, especially as the All Progressive Congress (APC) led government is striving hard to fulfil its electoral mandate to the people.

Governor Alia expressed optimism that the state and country will surely become better.

