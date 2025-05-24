Eid-El-Kabir: Adeleke Relaxes Curfew In Ifon, Ilobu, Erin Osun

Share

Barely a few days to the celebration of Eid al-Kabir, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the relaxation of the curfew imposed on the communities of Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin Osun.

The move which is a significant development towards restoring normalcy in the state, follows a noticeable return of peace in the affected areas plagued by communal tensions earlier this year.

Speaking in a statement issued by Kolapo Alimi, Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, the revised curfew hours will now run from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily, effective Sunday, May 25.

The previous restriction spanned from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and was introduced following violent clashes among the communities.

Governor Adeleke emphasised that the decision to ease the curfew was not only informed by the restoration of relative peace but also took into account the upcoming Eid El Kabir festival, a significant religious celebration for Muslims across Nigeria.

“While we acknowledge the improving security situation, this curfew remains in place until we confirm the complete return of peace,” the governor said. “Residents must continue to exercise restraint and support ongoing peace efforts.”

In a stern warning, Governor Adeleke called on the traditional rulers of the three communities to take proactive responsibility for the actions of their subjects.

“Any traditional ruler whose subject is caught being a clog in the wheel of achieving total peace will be made to face the wrath of the law,” the governor declared.

The statement also lauded the efforts of community stakeholders in fostering peace and urged them to remain committed to non-violence.

To ensure the sustenance of peace, Governor Adeleke directed joint security forces, including the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to maintain 24-hour surveillance and intelligence operations in Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin Osun.

