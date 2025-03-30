Eid-El-Fitri: Security Ban In Kano’s Best Interest – Sanusi

Share

The Emir of Kano and Khalifah of Tijaniyya, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has reacted to the recent ban on the Sallah Durbar, affirming that the decision is necessary for the enduring peace and development of the State.

Sanusi emphasized that the annual traditional festival, usually held at the end of Ramadan, is not a matter of life and death but a cultural symbol dating back to the 15th century.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made this statement while hosting eminent Islamic Scholars and prominent personalities for an Iftar dinner at the palace on Saturday.

The first-class Emir of Kano described peace as the foundation of progress and development in any society.

He affirmed his acceptance of the security directive and agreed to withdraw all planned Durbar activities, despite the event being recognized by UNESCO as an intangible heritage of humanity.

Recall that Kano State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Bakori, under a joint security operation, had announced the ban on the proposed Sallah Durbar, citing an impending security threat based on intelligence reports.

However, Sanusi said that he does not view the Eid-el-Fitr Durbar as “a matter of life and death”, stressing that the lives and safety of Kano citizens are his top priority.

He, therefore, urged residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding, while cooperating with security agencies to ensure law and order during and after the Sallah festival.

On his part, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Umar Faruq, commended the Emir for his spirit of love and kindness.

The SSG recalled experiencing Sanusi’s generosity and guidance during his time as a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in the early 1980s, where the Emir supported him and his fellow students.

Similarly, the Murshid (Chief Imam) of the National Mosque, Shehu Galadanci, expressed deep appreciation for Emir Sanusi’s wisdom and leadership in the Emirate.

Galadanci, who is also a former National Security Adviser, aligned with the Emir’s stance, emphasizing that the safety of lives and property in Kano is far more important than the Eid-el-Fitr Durbar celebration.

He applauded Sanusi for his commitment to peaceful coexistence in the state.

