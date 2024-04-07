Eid-el-Fitri: Sacrificial living, love accountability needed for better Nigeria

As this year’s Ramadan ends on Tuesday or Wednesday, which is a week and a few days after the celebration of the end of lent and Easter, the Muslim faithful will be celebrating the successful completion with a feast: Eid-el-Fitri, depending on when the sighting of the moon is announced. The celebration provides an opportunity to give praise to Allah and sacrificial giving especially to the indigents so they are not left out in the celebration.

Also, it serves as a reminder for the continuation of the spiritual rebirth and reformation of moral and physical values in attaining nearness unto Allah and doing the right things. The holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) instructed the community of Muslims to go to the doorsteps of the needy pre-Eid-el-Fitri starting two days ahead and not after the celebration. It is simply because the celebration is not only for the privileged but for the less privileged as well. The privileged were tasked to do the needful by entrusting their contributions of a stipulated amount of wealth to the hands of Muslim community leaders and to the needy, Mudiru (Proprietor) Daaru s-Salaam Madrasatu Tahfiizil Qur’an Iju – Ota Ogun State. (Qur’an Memorization School), Ustadh Abdul Hadi Mutolib Owolabi shared with Sunday Telegraph. For President Nawairudeen Society of Nigeria, Alhaji Abdul Rasheed Olayinka Yussuff, the wellplaced should not forget the downtrodden for a better society.

“We should share our joys with less privileged and poor sections of our society and make utmost efforts to enable them to celebrate it as well as we do. If the gap between haves and havenots gets reduced it will lead to a more harmonious, peaceful and balanced society. The Holy Prophet said ‘One who spent the night with a full stomach while his neighbour is hungry has not believed me. One who spends the night clothed, while his neighbour has no clothes, has not believed in me. Whoever works righteously, man or woman and has faults, verily to him will we give a new life, a life that is good and pure and we will bestow on such a reward according to the best of their actions’ Quran chapter 16 verse 97,” Yussuff stated. Missioner of Al Fatih-UlQuareeb Islamic Society of Nigeria, Sheikh AbdulRahman Adangba, speaking with Sunday Telegraph, called on Muslims to take the lessons of Ramadan, part of which includes abstaining from sin and imbibing the spirit of giving beyond the holy month. He made known that the wining and dining at the Eid-el-Fitri celebration should not be done with anything that Islam forbids. In his message to the leaders, he reminded them that they should show accountability and have in mind that they will be accountable to their creator afterlife. “Ramadan is a period to meet individually and directly with your creator. T

here will be no intermediary to do anything in your favour or against you. So you can commune with your creator. What do you do to attain that position? One, you sanctify yourself by going away totally from sin and imbibing the spirit of forgiveness, compassion, the spirit of sharing and at the same time the spirit of giving. “If in the month of Ramadan, you can abstain from vices, you can take it beyond the month… My message to our leaders is that they should know they will be accountable,” stated Adangba. Recall, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the President, called on the Muslim faithful to demonstrate purity and beyond Ramadan. As reported, she gave the counsel on Tuesday, at the State House Banquet Hall during Iftal (breaking of the Ramadan fast) she organised for federal legislatures, former first ladies, governors’ wives and others. In a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, Tinubu urged the women to also support one another in order to get the nation fully back on track. She reassured that the nation will be greater adding that citizens will be happy once there is love, peace and harmony. Remi Tinubu noted that the various programmes by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are all on track, and the results are beginning to be evident., stating: “This is a very solemn time, the time that we are supposed to reflect and also ask God for the forgiveness where we have erred and do better. “This time should not just end after 30 days of fasting and prayers, we should take it into the way Nigeria is going to be on the horizon. Nigeria is on the path of greatness, things cannot be done the same way, they used to be, we have to do whatever it takes to turn things around.”

Also, the wife of the vice president, Hajia Nana Shettima, who appreciated Senator Oluremi Tinubu for all she has done for the nation, urged all the women to support the current government and the programmes of the first lady through the Renewed Hope Initiative. Likewise, she tasked them to remember the nation in their prayers, especially in these last days of Ramadan. The guest lecturer, Professor Marian Lemu, advised the faithful not to forget all they learnt during Ramadan, and continue in that line. She said, living in love, piety, humility and tolerance will enhance the lives of Nigerians. Prayers were also reportedly offered for the nation, the president and the world.