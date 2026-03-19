Eid-el-Fitri: Oyebanji Urges Prayers For Prosperous Nig., Successful Ekiti Guber Poll

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated Muslims on the Eid-el-Fitri festival, which marks the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

The Governor, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, described the completion of the Ramadan fast as a spiritually fulfilling experience for Muslims.

He commended the Muslim Ummah in Ekiti for their devotion and commitment to the observance of one of the most important pillars of the Islamic faith.

Governor Oyebanji admonished Muslims in the State and Nigeria as a whole to continue to pray for the success of President Bola Tinubu to realise the vision of a more prosperous Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda and a country that Nigerians at home and in Diaspora can be proud of.

The Governor specifically charged the Muslim Community to pray for the successful conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti and for the State to enjoy peace before, during and after the June 20 poll.

According to the Governor, the Eid-el-Fitri marks the celebration of a special grace from the Almighty Allah to end a highly demanding spiritual exercise and a renewal of relationship between the faithful and their Maker.

Governor Oyebanji urged Muslims to continue to put into effective use the lessons learnt during the Ramadan in their relationship with fellow Muslims as well as adherents of other religions.

With the end of Ramadan and the arrival of Shawwal, Governor Oyebanji advocated continuous supplications for Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria in general for peace, progress, security of lives and property and prosperity of the land.

The Governor commended Muslim leaders in the State led by the Grand Imam and President General of the League of Alfas and Imams in South West, Edo and Delta States, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello, Islamic bodies and the entire Muslim faithful for their continued support for his administration, which has contributed to the success recorded by his administration.

“I join our Muslim brothers and sisters to give thanks to Almighty Allah for the special grace to witness the end of the Ramadan fasting, which is a very essential pillar of the Islamic religion.

“While we covet continued prayers for our dear State and Country, especially as we move close to the electioneering, I also urge our Muslim brothers to continue to abide by all the lessons of love, piety, charity and supplication learnt during the Ramadan all through the year.

“I congratulate the Muslims Ummah on this joyous occasion. Happy Eid- el- Fitri to you all.”, the statement added