Eid-el-Fitri: Oba Ladoja Warns Against Religious Politics Ahead Of 2027

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has cautioned politicians and stakeholders against using religion as a tool for political mobilisation, declaring that the nation must rise above divisive tendencies as it approaches another election cycle.

Speaking during an interview at his Bodija residence in Ibadan on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, Ladoja stressed that modern democratic systems have evolved beyond exploiting religious sentiments for political gain.

According to him, “We have gone beyond using religion as a basis for politics. That question does not arise. People from different backgrounds come together, play their roles and move on. Religion should not be a factor in our politics.”

The monarch also addressed rising concerns over insecurity, particularly recent kidnapping incidents in parts of Oyo State, noting that while such challenges exist, they are being effectively tackled.

He explained that many of the reported kidnapping cases were not necessarily acts of organised terrorism but criminal attempts to extort money from unsuspecting victims.

“In Ibadanland, we are on top of the issues. I am not saying there are no problems, but they are being solved as they arise. Some of these incidents are not even organised kidnappings,” he said.

Oba Ladoja cited the recent incident along the Oluyole axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, revealing that security agencies had made arrests and rescued victims.

“Three of the suspects involved in the Oluyole case have been arrested, and two victims freed. That shows we are getting to the root of the matter,” he added.

The traditional ruler, however, identified land grabbing as a more critical threat to the socio-economic development of Ibadan, warning that the menace could discourage investors and undermine growth.

“The major problem we have is land grabbing. It can destroy investment. You acquire land and, before you return, someone else has taken over. That is a serious concern,” he said.