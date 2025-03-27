Eid-El-Fitri: NSCDC Deploys 2,800 Operatives In Kwara

Share

In a bid to ensure a safe and peaceful Eid-el-Fitri celebration in Kwara State, the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 2,800 personnel across the 16 local government areas to protect critical National Assets and ensure public safety.

The Kwara State Commandant, Dr. Umar J. G. Mohammed, in a statement in Ilorin, the State capital, by the Command’s spokesman, ASC 1 Ayoola Michael Shola, said: “Personnel have been strategically deployed across all 16 Local Government Areas, with priority given to high-risk zones, including black spots, flashpoints, vulnerable locations, and areas prone to criminal activities.

“Specialised tactical teams and intelligence operatives have been mobilised to conduct surveillance, deter criminal activities, and respond swiftly to emergencies.

“Additionally, Area Commanders and Divisional Officers have been directed to intensify patrols and enhance operational effectiveness throughout the festive period.”

While extending his warm wishes to the Muslim faithful, Commandant Umar urged residents to remain security conscious and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious activities, cautioning miscreants against any attempts to disrupt public peace, as he emphasised that the NSCDC is fully prepared to enforce the law and ensure a hitch-free celebration.

