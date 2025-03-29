Eid-El-Fitri: Makinde Urges Muslims To Imbibe Ramadan Lessons

Share

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has felicitated the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State and across the country on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri 2025.

According to a statement signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor on Saturday, Makinde congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the 2025 Ramadan fast.

He commended Muslims for their endurance, faith, sacrifices, and trust in Allah throughout the holy month and urged them to continue upholding the lessons learned during Ramadan.

He said: “I congratulate my brothers and sisters in Islam on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri, which signals the end of Ramadan. I particularly commend them for their perseverance, faith, trust in Allah, sacrificial living, generosity, and good neighborliness, among other virtues demonstrated before and during the fasting period.

“I urge them to continue upholding these values, to pray for and support the government at all levels, and to work with us in sustaining the religious harmony we enjoy in Oyo State.

“As an administration, we remain committed to prioritizing the welfare of our people and fostering sustainable development in our great State.

“However, we can only achieve this in an atmosphere of religious harmony and mutual tolerance. Eid Mubarak to everyone.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

