Eid-El-Fitri: LAWMA Urges Responsible Waste Disposal

Share

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has called on residents to ensure proper waste disposal by bagging their refuse and using only accredited PSP operators during and after the Eid-El-Fitri celebrations.

In a statement issued by LAWMA’s Director of Public Affairs, Folashade Kadiri, the Managing Director/CEO, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, emphasized the agency’s commitment to maintaining a clean environment throughout the festivities.

“As we mark this year’s Eid-El-Fitri, it is important that we do so in an environmentally friendly manner. We have put adequate measures in place to ensure cleanliness is maintained across the metropolis during and after this period,” Gbadegesin said.

He reaffirmed LAWMA’s dedication to tackling improper waste disposal and urged residents to avoid patronizing cart pushers, whose activities contribute to environmental degradation.

He encouraged Lagosians to engage only their assigned PSP operators for waste collection.

To support waste management efforts, Gbadegesin announced that PSP operators would work throughout the celebrations, irrespective of their regular schedules.

Additionally, trash bags will be distributed through waste collectors to help residents properly bag their waste.

He further appealed to the public to refrain from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorized locations, such as road medians, canals, and uncompleted buildings. He assured residents that LAWMA would provide backup services in areas where PSP operators may experience service gaps.

“I implore residents to shun improper waste disposal at unauthorized locations. We want to assure Lagosians that backup services will be provided where necessary to ensure proper sanitation across the city,” he added.

Gbadegesin also urged motorists to drive cautiously and be mindful of sanitation workers who will be active on major roads during the festive period, ensuring a cleaner Lagos for all.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

