Eid-El-Fitri: Kwara Gov, UNILORIN VC Felicitate Muslims

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has felicitates the Muslim community on the Eid-El-Fitr 1446 AH, praying Allah to give every fasting believer the full rewards of the spiritual exertion in the month.

The Governor joined the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and the entire Muslim community to thank Allah on the completion of Ramadan and the dawn of Shawwal, the 10th month, which ushers in the festivity.

“As we bid bye to the honored month of Ramadan, I call on our brethren not to relent in all aspects of ibaadah (worship), in giving alms to the poor, or in refraining from actions and inactions that lessen our standing as believers or as good members of the human community,” according to the Governor.

“As we proceed for the Eid prayers in the coming hours and going forward, let us embrace moderation in all things, foster human brotherhood, exchange gifts with one another, especially the poor, and recommit ourselves to building a community we are proud to be associated with.

“We ask Allaah to accept our supplications and prayers, purify our deeds, bless our families, state, and country, and give us the grace to dutifully observe many Ramadan fasts in the future.”

Also, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), has congratulated members of the institution’s Muslim community and the entire Muslim Ummah on 2025 Eid-el-Fitri festival.

In a statement by the University Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor said the occasion called for celebration as it marked the successful conclusion of the fasting.

Egbewole, who described the Ramadan fast as an opportunity for personal attitudinal transformation and communal rebirth, urged Muslims to always reflect the lessons learnt during the season in other aspects of their lives.

He added that the essence of the fast is to train and retrain Muslims on discipline, spirituality and observance of corporate social responsibility not just towards their fellow Muslims but also to humanity as a whole.

The Vice Chancellor encouraged them to continue to be faithful, law-abiding, dutiful and generous as they had been doing in the last one month.

The Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law explained that if Muslims and other Nigerians would maintain all the fascinating attitudes they maintained while fasting, Nigeria would regain her lost glory in no distant time.

Egbewole also assured staff and students of the University of Ilorin of the determination of his Administration to ensure their welfare and wellbeing as he urged them to continue to cooperate with the Management for the benefit of all.

