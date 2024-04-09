New Telegraph

April 9, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 9, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Eid-El-Fitri: Kwara Gov…

Eid-El-Fitri: Kwara Gov Tasks Muslims On Lessons Of Ramadan

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has felicitated the Muslim community on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitri, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast.

The Governor particularly congratulated the leader of the faithful in Kwara state, Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the successful completion of the fasting period, urging the Muslim community to make the noble activities of the holy month, including almsgiving, abstinence from negativities, and good conducts an integral feature of their daily lives.

Governor AbdulRazaq therefore urged the Muslim community to unite upon goodness and avoid anything that may eat away the rewards of their fast or question their sincerity as devotees.

He beseeched Allah to grant everyone a blessed Eid and better years ahead in the best state of faith (eeman).

Read Previous

Sallah: Cleric Leads Eid Prayers Despite Sultan Of Sokoto’s Directive