Eid-el-Fitri: Gov Fintiri Calls For Tolerance, Unity

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on Nigerians to embrace tolerance and unity despite ethnic and religious differences.

Fintiri, while wishing Adamawa residents a happy Eid-el-Fitri, said this is crucial for building a strong and united nation, stressing that embracing peace, unity, and fairness is key to Nigeria’s rebirth.

He advised Nigerians to adopt the values of love, tolerance, forgiveness, and brotherhood as exemplified by the holy month of Ramadan.

“Nigeria can only progress if citizens prioritise brotherly love and harmonious coexistence, enabling the country to overcome its challenges”, he stated.

Fintiri, who regretted recent ugly developments in the country, appealed to traditional and religious leaders to promote vigilance and security consciousness during and after the Sallah festivities.

While reiterating the need for citizens to avoid crowded places, Fintiri emphasised that Eid-el-Fitri promotes love and respect for Allah and fellow humans, and that brotherly love and national service are essential for building the nation Nigeria desires.

He thanked Adamawa residents for their peaceful coexistence despite diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Despite economic challenges, Fintiri noted appreciable development in the state over the past seven years and urged citizens to support the Government’s developmental programmes, which aim to leave no one behind.

The Governor used the occasion to commend security forces for maintaining peace and stability in the region and expressed optimism that more can be achieved with collective effort.