New Telegraph

March 20, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Eid-el-Fitri: Gov Fintiri…

Eid-el-Fitri: Gov Fintiri Calls For Tolerance, Unity

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on Nigerians to embrace tolerance and unity despite ethnic and religious differences.

Fintiri, while wishing Adamawa residents a happy Eid-el-Fitri, said this is crucial for building a strong and united nation, stressing that embracing peace, unity, and fairness is key to Nigeria’s rebirth.

He advised Nigerians to adopt the values of love, tolerance, forgiveness, and brotherhood as exemplified by the holy month of Ramadan.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“Nigeria can only progress if citizens prioritise brotherly love and harmonious coexistence, enabling the country to overcome its challenges”, he stated.

Fintiri, who regretted recent ugly developments in the country, appealed to traditional and religious leaders to promote vigilance and security consciousness during and after the Sallah festivities.

While reiterating the need for citizens to avoid crowded places, Fintiri emphasised that Eid-el-Fitri promotes love and respect for Allah and fellow humans, and that brotherly love and national service are essential for building the nation Nigeria desires.

He thanked Adamawa residents for their peaceful coexistence despite diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Despite economic challenges, Fintiri noted appreciable development in the state over the past seven years and urged citizens to support the Government’s developmental programmes, which aim to leave no one behind.

The Governor used the occasion to commend security forces for maintaining peace and stability in the region and expressed optimism that more can be achieved with collective effort.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Eid-el-Fitr: Goronyo Commends Media Support For Works Ministry
Read Next

Tiwa Savage, Odumodublvck To Headline SXSW Show In London