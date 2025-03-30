Eid-El-Fitr: Zulum Felicitates Muslim Faithful

Share

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Muslims in the state on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, Governor Zulum commended the Muslim faithful in Borno for their unwavering prayers, especially during the sacred days of the Holy Month.

Zulum, who is currently in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the Lesser Hajj, described Ramadan as a time of Allah’s boundless mercy, which strengthens the spiritual well-being of the faithful.

“I would like to extend my best wishes to Muslims in the state on the successful conclusion of the month-long Ramadan fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“The essence of the Holy Month lies in spiritual rebirth, which we have all committed ourselves to through acts of worship,” Governor Zulum said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing the security, safety, and well-being of the people of Borno State.

This commitment, he noted, is reflected in the recent distribution of operational vehicles and motorcycles to security agencies to enhance surveillance and maintain law and order across the state.

The Governor urged Muslims to embrace the spirit of sacrifice, righteousness, and charity, particularly in helping those in need.

He also expressed hope that this joyous occasion would bring continued prosperity and development to Borno State, the Northeast region, and the entire country.

“Let us not relent in our prayers beyond Ramadan, as we seek lasting peace, prosperity, and enhanced development for our State,” he added.

Governor Zulum assured the people of Borno that his administration would continue investing in security, rebuilding communities, resettling internally displaced persons and refugees, and providing livelihoods to improve the lives of all citizens.

He further called on the people of Borno to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces in their collective efforts to rid the state of insurgency and other criminal activities.

