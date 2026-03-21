Eid-el-Fitr: Works Minister Empowers 7,000 Women In Sokoto

…Reinforces Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on Social Welfare

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has empowered over 7,000 women across Sokoto State through the distribution of Sallah relief materials, in a move aimed at strengthening social welfare and supporting vulnerable households.

According to the statement from his Special Assistant Media, Abdullahi Mohammed, the intervention, carried out between March 17 and 19, 2026, saw the distribution of essential food items, including rice, pasta, and cooking oil, to beneficiaries in communities such as Sabon Garin Dole, Boyekai, and several Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Mohammed said, the initiative is part of the Minister’s broader efforts to cushion the economic hardship faced by citizens, particularly women and low-income families, enabling them to celebrate the Sallah season with dignity and hope.

Goronyo noted that the gesture reflects his commitment to inclusive governance, poverty alleviation, and community-driven support, in line with people-centred leadership principles.

He further stated that the intervention aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritizes social investment programmes and improved living standards for Nigerians.

According to statement, the Tinubu administration has continued to record significant progress in national development, particularly in infrastructure, security, and the provision of social amenities.

He highlighted ongoing road projects such as the Sokoto–Illela–Lagos (Badagry) Road, Sokoto–Gusau–Funtua–Zaria Road, and the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano corridor as critical to enhancing economic growth and national connectivity.

“I commend Mr. President very highly for his unwavering commitment to the unity of this nation and for his determination to use infrastructure as a powerful tool to bring Nigerians together,” the Minister said.

Beyond humanitarian interventions, Goronyo reiterated his dedication to infrastructure development, noting that his office continues to contribute to the execution of key road projects across the six geopolitical zones.

Stakeholders and beneficiaries have described the initiative as timely and impactful, especially in the face of current economic challenges.

The Minister also acknowledged the efforts of the Sokoto State Government under Governor Ahmed Aliyu, whose administration, he said, has implemented various welfare programmes to improve the wellbeing of citizens.

He further paid tribute to his political mentor, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, noting that his guidance continues to shape his approach to governance and service delivery.

The Sallah relief initiative, he added, underscores the importance of responsive leadership and targeted interventions in improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians.