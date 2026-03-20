Eid-el-Fitr: Wike Urges Unity, Security Alertness Among Residents

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged residents of Abuja to unite and be security conscious as Muslim faithful celebrate the Eid al-Fitr.

The Minister, in his congratulatory message, said that measures have been articulated by his administration to ensure the safety and security of all residents.

He also urged residents to use the occasion of the Islamic festival to reflect on the lessons that will promote peace and harmony amongst people of all tribes, religion and political affiliations.

According to him, there is a need for unity and peaceful co-existence, especially as the nation is moving into election years.

He said, “ Dear residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on behalf of the Administration of the FCT, it gives me great pleasure to felicitate with you, especially the Muslim faithful, on this occasion of the Eid-Al-Fitr.

“ To our Muslim brothers and sisters in the Federal Capital Territory, I warmly congratulate you on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

“ The sacred month of Ramadan has been a period of spiritual rejuvenation, self-reflection, and renewal. As we celebrate Eid al-Fitr – the culmination of the Ramadan fast, I urge you all to carry forward the values of compassion, forgiveness, and unity that Ramadan embodies.

“ This occasion also offers us a unique opportunity to pray for our leaders, and indeed, our country, Nigeria, that we may continue to enjoy peace and progress.

“Within the FCT, it is reassuring to see Muslims sharing and caring for fellow Muslims and non-Muslims alike in the last 30 days. Individuals and corporate organisations have, by their conduct during this holy month, demonstrated their commitment and cooperation towards maintaining Abuja’s pride of place as the Centre of Unity, Peace and Harmony in Nigeria.

“ In the coming weeks, campaigns are expected to begin nationwide ahead of Nigeria’s general elections in 2027. Being the Centre of Government, the Federal Capital Territory would witness a beehive of activities around this period.

“Be assured that the FCT Administration will continue to provide an environment conducive to the orderly hosting of all political events preceding and relating to the general elections”