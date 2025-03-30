Eid-El-Fitr: Wike, FCT Stakeholders Pay Tinubu Sallah Homage

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday led other stakeholders on a Sallah homage to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Some of the stakeholders include the former Senator who represented the FCT in the 9th Senate, Philip Aduda, and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi.

During the visit, Wike took the opportunity to thank the President for the various projects he had approved for FCT residents.

He also prayed for God to grant the President good health to continue providing effective leadership and delivering more dividends of democracy across the country.

The Minister assured the President of continued cooperation from the residents and key stakeholders in the FCT.

Wike said: “Your Excellency, as the leader of our great nation, your unwavering dedication to fostering unity, good governance, and national development inspires us all.

“The residents of the FCT are deeply grateful for your leadership and the initiatives being undertaken to enhance our well-being.

“We reaffirm our unwavering loyalty and support for the Renewed Hope Agenda and pledge our continued cooperation in ensuring the success of your exemplary programs and policies.

“Mr. President, the delegation before you today is a reflection of the rich diversity of the Federal Capital Territory.

“It comprises representatives from all sectors of the nation’s capital, including religious, political, and traditional leaders, heads of security agencies, officials of the FCT Administration, members of the media, and ordinary residents.

“Despite our different backgrounds, we are united in our unwavering support for your administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This unity demonstrates the collective commitment of the people of the FCT to national progress and development under your visionary leadership.

“Mr. President, we in the FCT Administration remain profoundly grateful for the unparalleled support you have extended to us.

“None of the significant strides we have recorded in governance and development would have been possible without your commitment to the well-being of the FCT and its residents.”

