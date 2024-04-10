Eid el-Fitr: Wike Charges Muslim Ummah on Unity, Tolerance

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has urged the Muslim Ummah in Abuja to use the spiritual lessons they learnt during the just concluded Ramadan to promote unity and tolerance among residents.

Wike in his Sallah message on Wednesday, noted that unity and religious tolerance were needed to accelerate progress in the country.

He stated that the FCT Administration has remained committed to advancing the ” Renewed Hope Agenda ” of President Bola Tinubu in the areas of security, infrastructure, education and health.

According to him, the Muslim Ummah should intensify prayers for the smooth running of the government, noting that Nigeria’s leaders need wisdom.

He said, ” I urge us, however, not to limit these acts of charity, love, and tolerance to only the holy month but should inculcate this culture into our everyday lives.

” The end of Ramadan should also not signal an end to our prayers. I hereby enjoin us all to continue to offer supplications to the Almighty for our dear country Nigeria and her leaders for divine wisdom and guidance, especially as they work ceaselessly to overcome our current challenges.

” Fellow residents of the FCT, this spirit of unity and togetherness that characterizes the nation’s capital is not only integral to the observance of Ramadan but also resonates deeply with the values of harmony and cohesion that the Federal Capital Territory stands for.

” The FCT embodies diversity, tolerance, and harmony, serving as a symbol of unity for all Nigerians. Our strength lies in our ability to embrace our differences and work together towards common goals, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or background.

“As we celebrate Eid el-Fitr, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a society where every individual is valued and respected, and where peace and harmony prevail “, he added.