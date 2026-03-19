As Muslims across Nigeria mark the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan and celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed its commitment to good governance, inclusiveness, and national development.

In a goodwill message, the party extended warm felicitations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the Federal Executive Council, the National Assembly, the National Working Committee of the APC, and Muslim faithful across the country.

The APC described Ramadan in a statement from the Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy to the National Chairman, Abimbola Tooki.

as more than a period of abstinence, noting that it represents a sacred journey of reflection, sacrifice, discipline, compassion, and renewed devotion to Almighty Allah.

“Over the past month, millions of faithful have demonstrated unwavering commitment to the values of faith, patience, and selflessness. These virtues are not only essential to spiritual growth but are also foundational to nation-building,” the statement read.

The party urged Nigerians to sustain the lessons of Ramadan by promoting unity, kindness, justice, and fairness in their daily lives, especially at a time when the nation faces complex challenges.

The APC commended President Tinubu for what it described as his steadfast leadership and resilience in steering the country through a period of transformation, adding that his administration has continued to implement bold and necessary policies aimed at achieving sustainable growth, economic stability, and national cohesion.

It called on Nigerians to support the President’s efforts in building a stronger and more prosperous nation, stressing that effective leadership requires both courage and vision.

The party also offered prayers for the country and its leaders, seeking divine guidance, wisdom, and strength for the President, Vice President, and members of the Federal Executive Council. It further prayed for the armed forces and security agencies, asking for courage and success in their efforts to safeguard the nation.

“May Almighty Allah heal our land, unite our people across all divides, and restore hope in the hearts of every Nigerian,” the statement added.

Reiterating its commitment, the APC pledged continued support for policies and programmes that improve the welfare of citizens and strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

The party also prayed for the acceptance of the fasting, prayers, and acts of charity offered during Ramadan, wishing all Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid celebration filled with blessings.