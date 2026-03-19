Eid-El-Fitr: Wamakko Secures Amnesty For 80 Inmates With Minor Offenses

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, representing Sokoto Central in the Senate, has facilitated the release of 80 prison inmates with simple offences and reunited them with their families.

The inmates were released from correctional facilities in Sokoto State under a Ramadan intervention sponsored by the former governor.

The initiative, a recurring humanitarian effort during the holy month, focuses on inmates jailed for minor offenses, largely debt-related cases, aiming to decongest prisons and offer beneficiaries a fresh start.

Barrister Bashir Ma’azu Jodi, who sppke on behalf of Wamakko, said the exercise reflects compassion and religious obligation.

“This gesture is meant to decongest the correctional centers and earn reward from Allah. Assisting the less privileged, especially those in confinement, is highly encouraged in Islam,” he said.

Jodi confirmed 80 inmates benefited, including 10-15 women, mostly detained for business issues and debts.

According to him, plans are underway to support them with transportation, vocational training, and post-release assistance.

Jodi said 99% of released inmates had minor offenses, including debts and business cases.

He urged philanthropists to emulate Wamakko’s initiative.

The Chairman of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association (MULAN), Barrister Aliyu Jafaru Dangero, urged beneficiaries to become responsible citizens.

“This is an opportunity for a new beginning. They must strive to be law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Dangero commended Wamakko for sustaining the initiative and called on others to contribute to decongesting correctional facilities.

The Ramadan release program blends charity and social reform, providing relief to minor offenders and promoting rehabilitation.

Dangero, also advised beneficiaries to reform and become good citizens.

One of the beneficiary, Adamu, recounted being detained since January over a business deal. He expressed gratitude for the intervention.