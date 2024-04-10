Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu Urges Unity For Nation Building

As Muslims celebrate today, President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Ummah at Eid-el-Fitr, an auspicious occasion that signifies the end of Ramadan fast; a hallowed season which demands total submission to God Almighty and to His command of sacrifice and service to humanity. In a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President greeted the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and all around the world, praying that their supplications and sacrifices this season and even after would receive the fitting rewards from Allah.

As he emphasised during an Iftar with Nigerian leaders, Tinubu appealed to all citizens to come together and rededicate themselves to the noble duty of building the nation, stating: “We are the sculptor and Nigeria is the clay; we build it the way we desire. “The President prayed that the lessons of this season abide with us always while wishing Nigerians, Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations,” Ngelale wrote. On Monday, the Federal Government extended the Eid-el-Fitr public holidays to Thursday, in addition to Tuesday and Wednesday earlier declared on April 7.