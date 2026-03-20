Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu Urges Nigerians To Uphold Ramadan Values

On the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebration, President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to continue embracing the values of patience, tolerance, and neighbourliness learned during Ramadan.

Speaking after the Eid prayers at the Dodan Barracks in Lagos on Friday, Tinubu noted that the lessons of the holy season should extend beyond religious observances and serve as a foundation for nation-building.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President stressed that development and progress depend on peaceful and harmonious coexistence among all citizens.

Reflecting on the role of religion in Nigeria, the President noted that all faiths share a focus on worshipping one God and nurturing moral character.

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On his just concluded visit to the United Kingdom (UK).with the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and the reception by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Tinubu described the experience as symbolic of Nigeria’s global standing.

“I pray for peace in the country. The stability, peace and security of the nation is not just one man’s responsibility.

“We are all involved. Report suspicious movements of people across the length and breadth of the country. These are our responsibilities too.

“We give thanks to God for guiding us through the month of Ramadan. We have accepted the principles, philosophy and doctrine of giving, peace, security and love of our nation, and of neighbours, and kindness to all humanity in any way we can.

“We should assist the needy and help the vulnerable. That is the teaching. May God accept our sacrifices.

“We must continue not because Ramadan has come and it’s over. We thank almighty God for giving us that month. But the teaching must continue even after Ramadan.

“We must continue to be our brother’s keeper. Good behaviour, good neighbours, and love for humanity.