Eid-El-Fitr: Sultanate Declares Friday As Sallah Day

The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming the sighting on the new moon of Shawwal 1447AH,on Wednesday ,18th March, 2026 which was the 29th day of Ramadan 1447AH.

In a statement issued by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu Wazirin Sokoto, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto on Wednesday night further stated that therefore,Thursday ,19th March,2026 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1447 AH.

His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has accepted the report and accordingly declared Friday, March 20 ,2026 as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH. (Day of Eid-El-Fitr).

The Sultan felicitate with the Nigerian Muslims Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

The Sulatan while urging the Muslims Ummah to continue to pray for peace progress and development of the Country.

He also wishes all Muslims a happy Eid-El-Fitr. May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds.