Eid-El-Fitr: Sultan Calls For Unity, Tolerance

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for peace, national unity, and religious tolerance in the Country.

Speaking at his palace on Sunday, shortly after the Eid-el-Fitr Prayers, the Sultan emphasised the need for Nigerians to remain united, pray for their leaders, and support efforts toward national growth.

“As a nation, we must continue to pray for peace, stability, and the well-being of our leaders. Without unity and support, meaningful progress becomes difficult,” he said.

Addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, the Sultan urged citizens to offer fervent prayers for the nation’s stability while commending security forces for their efforts.

He also advocated for constructive criticism of leaders rather than baseless attacks.

“Our leaders are trying their best, and while we must hold them accountable, it should be done with respect and sincerity, not unwarranted condemnation,” he added.

The Sultan further urged Muslims to uphold the values of charity, patience, and discipline learned during Ramadan and work toward a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

