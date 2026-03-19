Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has urged Muslim faithful to engage in sober reflection and imbibe the virtues of peaceful coexistence and tolerance during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He made this plea in a Sallah message he personally signed and issued to newsmen in Lafia on Thursday, reminding Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan, such as supplication, hospitality and good neighbourliness.

The Governor further urged Muslim faithful to engage in sober reflection, sacrifice, contentment and hard work for the prosperity of the state.

Sule also urged the Muslim faithful and other people of the state to pray for the nation and the state in order to have a successful and seamless transition.

He called on the people of the state to continue to tolerate each other’s beliefs in order to sustain peace, harmony socio-cultural and economy prosperity, reminding that Nasarawa state is a miniature society that accomodates all and Sundry regardless of tribe, religion or culture, urging citizens of the state to be law abiding and go about pursuing their livelihood with no fear of molestation.

The governor used the occasion to call on road users to obey traffic regulations, just as he called on the Federal Road Safety Commission and other security agencies to intensify enforcement of the law during and after the Sallah celebration.

“As we mark the end of this year’s Ramadan Fast, I wish to felicitate with all Muslim faithful in the State, as we join millions of Nigerians and other brethren across the globe to mark the 2026 Eid-el-Fitri (Sallah) celebration. We must remain steadfast in sustaining the good deeds which we imbibed during Ramadan by applying the virtues in all our endeavours.

“The acts of supplication, hospitality and good neighbourliness practised during Ramadan are expected to be sustained for the good of all. The spirit of sharing in our daily activities should be our watchword.

“Indeed, it behoves us all, as good citizens of Nasarawa State, to engage in sober reflection, sacrifice, contentment and hard work for the prosperity of our dear State.

“As we celebrate this occasion, I urge us all to reaffirm our obedience to Allah’s injunction as contained in the noble Qur’an and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam). It is also an obligation on us to pray for our leaders at all levels to govern with the fear of God and the virtues of justice, humility and service for the good of humanity. The season also calls for greater vigilance to ensure a safe neighbourhood, as well as general security, peace and harmony.

“My dear brethren, as you are aware, this Administration is in transition. Accordingly, we have a responsibility to commit our State and the Nation into prayers in order to have a peaceful and seamless process.

“Let me also use this special occasion to call on my dear people of Nasarawa State to continue to tolerate each other’s beliefs and values in order to sustain peace, harmony, socio-cultural and economic prosperity. We must appreciate our diversity and utilise it for purposeful growth and collective development.

“In this regard, I wish to assure our brothers from other regions in the country that Nasarawa State is a miniature society that accommodates all and sundry, regardless of tribe, region, religion or any other creed. I, therefore, call on all citizens to remain law-abiding and pursue their lawful means of livelihood with no fear of molestation.

“As we celebrate this Eid-el-Fitr, I appeal to all road users to obey traffic regulations, just as I call on the officials of Federal Road Safety Commission and other security agencies to intensify enforcement of the laws during this festive season and beyond” he added.