Eid-El-Fitr: Stand For Justice, Rule Of Law, PDP Tells Nigerians

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians, especially those in leadership positions, to re-dedicate themselves to selfless service.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP urged Nigerians to embrace love, truth, fairness, honesty, and impartiality in their dealings.

The party emphasized the need to shun corruption, arrogance, manipulation, and insensitivity to the plight of the people.

Congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Holy Ramadan fasting, the PDP urged Nigerians to uphold the divine values of love, unity, peace, patience, tolerance, restraint, and total submission to the will of Allah.

“Indeed, Eid-el-Fitr offers us, as a nation and humanity, the divine opportunity to redeem our country by standing up for justice, strict adherence to the rule of law, and accountability in governance,” the party said.

Expressing concern over the current economic situation, the PDP lamented that while citizens of other countries were celebrating Eid-el-Fitr in abundance, many Nigerians were struggling due to the “Unbearable hardship occasioned by the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, which has worsened in the last two years.”

The party urged Nigerians not to relent but to continue applying the lessons of Ramadan, which are resilience, focus, and love for one another in the pursuit of a God-fearing, secure, and prosperous nation, similar to what the country experienced under the PDP administration.

