Eid-El-Fitr: Sokoto Police Deploy Adequate Security 

Share

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, Ahmed Musa, has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and tactical commanders to adopt proactive measures, including effective intelligence gathering, ahead of the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The command has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring security before, during, and after the festivities.

As part of these efforts, Musa has ordered raids on identified black spots within the State to guarantee a seamless and peaceful Sallah celebration.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmad Rufai, the Commissioner has approved the mobilization of operational assets, including anti-riot water cannons, while placing security personnel on high alert.

Additionally, patrol vehicles and Officers will be strategically deployed for visibility policing and stop-and-search operations at all entry and exit points across the State.

These security measures will be carried out in collaboration with other security agencies to provide a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors during the celebrations.

Ahmed Musa extended his felicitations to all Muslim faithful and urged them to remain law-abiding, peaceful, and tolerant of one another, regardless of religious or ethnic differences.

He also encouraged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or security outfit. The command’s emergency contact number (08032345167) is available for prompt response to security concerns.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

