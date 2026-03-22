Eid-El-Fitr: Sokoto Gov Gifts Residents 18-Seater Bus

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has gifted the Resident Community an 18-seater bus, promising to deliver a secretariat, schools, and other facilities.

The gift was received during an Eid-el-Fitr visit led by the Special Adviser to the Governor, Hajiya Maryam Suleiman D’MAAS.

Dr Godwin Onuh Odeh, Head of History and International Studies at Sokoto State University, praised the gift, saying, “The gift is awesome and the Pan-Nigerian governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, is blazing the trail.”

The community, made up of tribes from across Nigeria, thanked the governor and assured him of their support.

They welcomed his promises, optimistic about future developments.

The Eid visit featured prayers and exchanges, strengthening community-government bonds.

Gov. Aliyu’s gesture is seen as fostering inclusivity and engagement. The bus gift is expected to boost community activities and transport.