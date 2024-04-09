Eid-El-Fitr: Shun Acts Capable Of Truncating Peace In Kano – Deputy Gov

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdusalam Gwarzo, has charged residents to avoid acts capable of causing civic unrest that will eventually truncate the peaceful coexistence of the people of the state, during the Eid-Fitr celebration.

Comrade Gwarzo, who extends his warmest greetings and felicitations to all residents of Kano State for the Festive Season, warned specifically Youths that their celebration should be within the confined of the law.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor, emphasized the significance of Eid al-Fitr as a period for spiritual reflection, renewal of hopes and strengthening the bonds of community.

The Deputy Governor who doubles as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs urged residents to embrace the spirit of forgiveness, compassion, and generosity that lies at the heart of the Eid celebration.

Gwarzo called on all Kano residents to use this Eid as an opportunity to recommit themselves to working together for peace, unity, and progress in the state.

He stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and tolerance, regardless of religious or ethnic background.

The Deputy Governor expressed his sincere gratitude to the Muslim faithful in Kano for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

He commended their dedication to fasting, prayer, and charity. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to serving the people of Kano and working towards a brighter future for all.

While encouraging festive merriment, Deputy Governor Gwarzo reminded residents to celebrate responsibly and with due consideration for safety