Eid El Fitr: Show Love, Compassion To The Vulnerable, Tinubu Tells Muslims

President Bola Tinubu has urged all Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr by demonstrating greater love and compassion, particularly toward the vulnerable and extending acts of charity to all.

He spoke to journalists after the Eid-el-Fitr prayers marking the end of Ramadan at the Abuja National Eid Prayer Ground yesterday.

The President urged Nigerians not to return to the old and unacceptable paths but to remain steadfast in practising the righteous virtues they had learned during Ramadan.

“We should give thanks to the Almighty Allah. We saw the beginning; we started together and ended together in good health and happiness, in prayers for our country and all our people.

“We should continue the good deeds as taught during the Holy month of Ramadan: care for the vulnerable, the orphans and the less privileged.

“Everything that we have observed, we should not revert to the path that is not acceptable to the teachings of this month,” the President said.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of National Mosque, Abuja, Dr Abdulkadir Salman Sholagberu, who led the prayers, reiterated the need for Muslims to continue in the spirit of Ramadan, which included exhibiting a life of love, cooperation in righteousness, and care for the poor and the vulnerable.

He stressed that it was imperative to continue in the life of worship, holiness, and obedience to Allah even after Ramadan. Yesterday was President Tinubu’s first Eid-el Fitr celebration in Abuja since 2023.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, members of the Federal Executive Council, and other senior government officials were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto and PresidentGeneral of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for peace, national unity, and religious tolerance in the country.

Speaking at his palace yesterday, shortly after the Eid-el-Fitr prayers, the Sultan emphasised the need for Nigerians to remain united, pray for their leaders, and support efforts toward national growth.

In his own message, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, called on Nigerian leaders to make the wellbeing of the people a priority.

Atiku, in a message by his media aide Paul Ibe, noted that this year’s Ramadan fasting came at a period of excruciating hardship and hunger in the country.

“While the Ramadan season encourages charity to the less privileged, it becomes imperative on leaders to make sure that after Ramadan, governments initiate interventions that will ensure the wellbeing and welfare of the people is sustained,” he advised.

He stated those in positions of authority should practice what Prophet Muhammad taught about the obligations of leadership to the people.

