Eid-El-Fitr: Seek Allah’s Intervention For Killings In Nigeria, Obi Tells Muslims

The National leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian Muslims to seek God’s intervention in the bloodshed in the country.

Obi in his Sallah message, regretted that thousands of innocent souls, including school children and security personnel, were being wasted daily in Nigeria at various troubled spots in the country.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate in the message issued by spokesperson of Peter Obi media, Dr Yunusa Tanko, said, “An intense prayer for our dear country has become very necessary more than ever before as our nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive.

“Our economy is already under severe stress, the currency is losing value daily, unemployment and inflation

rising.”

He urged the people not to allow the prevailing hardship in the country to affect their spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co-existence.

Rather, he said the people should use this year’s Eid-El Fitri festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development.

The former Anambra State governor noted that the two major religions in the country, Christianity and Islam coming out of their fasting period should allow the solemn-ness of the holy months to influence their thoughts and actions in relating with one another and thinking about the future of the country.

He said that it is discomforting the amount of blood being shed in this country daily and asked that the situation be taken to Allah for his prompt intervention.