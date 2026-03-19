Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Nigerians, particularly Muslims in the state, on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, urging them to sustain the habit of generosity, gratitude and care for the less privileged, values he said are central to the experience of the Holy Month.

As contained in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the Governor urged Muslim faithful to sustain the virtues of spirituality, compassion, and peaceful coexistence cultivated during the fasting period.

Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices demonstrated by Muslims throughout the holy month, noting that Ramadan remains a cornerstone of Islamic faith and discipline.

“I join millions of people around the world to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria Eid Mubarak. We thank God for sparing our lives to witness the Holy Month and celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr,” the governor said.

He described Ramadan as one of the five pillars of Islam, emphasising that fasting teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers, and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with Quranic injunctions.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also called on Muslims to continue to uphold the values of generosity, gratitude, and care for the less privileged, which are central to the Ramadan experience.

“I urge the Muslim faithful in Lagos State to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths as we have always been doing in the State,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu further appealed to Nigerians to pray for peace, unity, and stability across the country, stressing the need for collective responsibility in nation-building.

“As we approach another important juncture in our democratic journey, let us humbly ask the Almighty Allah to grant peace across the land, to guide those entrusted with leadership with wisdom and fairness, and to ensure that our collective actions reflect justice, unity, and the common good for all,” he said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and peaceful society while urging citizens to work together for the continued growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

Eid-el-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayers, and spiritual reflection observed by Muslims worldwide.