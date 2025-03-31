Eid-El-Fitr: Sanusi Backs Sallah Durbar Ban

Share

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has expressed support for the ban on the Sallah Durbar. According to him, the ban is in the best interest of peace and stability in the state.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, who hosted Islamic scholars and prominent personalities on Saturday, said the annual traditional heritage celebrated at the end of Ramadan is not a matter of life and death but a cultural symbol dated back to the 15th century.

Sanusi said: “The Durbar is a cultural symbol, but it is not a matter of life and death. The peace and security of Kano’s people must always come first.”

The Kano State Commissioner of Police Adamu Bakori banned the proposed Sallah Durbar, citing security threats.

