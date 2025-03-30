Eid-El-Fitr: Rivers CP Deploys Police Officers To Prayer Centres, Markets

Share

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has deployed police officers to prayer centres and markets while reinforcing patrols and surveillance to ensure a peaceful Sallah celebration.

The command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement on Sunday, said officers will also be stationed at known flashpoints, recreational centres, motor parks, and other public spaces where large gatherings are expected.

Iringe-Koko assured the public of the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property before, during, and after the celebrations.

She also urged the public to cooperate with the police in combating crime across the state.

“Special attention will be given to flashpoints, entry and exit points, and major highways, including all waterways, to ensure the safety and security of residents,” she said.

“In addition to maintaining a strong physical security presence, the police command has activated a rapid response strategy, with patrol teams and undercover officers deployed to key locations.”

“Furthermore, we have strengthened collaboration with sister security agencies and community stakeholders to facilitate seamless coordination and intelligence sharing during the Eid-el-Fitr festivities,” she added.

The police spokesperson appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the police through the command’s emergency lines: 08032003514 and 08098880134.

