Eid-El-Fitr: Residents Celebrate Amid Fuel Price Hike

This year’s holy month of Ramadan may have come to an end with the celebration of the Eid-ElFitr, but the Muslim faithful in the Federal Capital Territory may not forget in a hurry, the hurdles they encountered during the otherwise pleasurable holiday, CALEB ONWE reports

The festivities at the end of the month of Ramadan usually come as an opportunity for family members to visit one another, share love and extend bonding. These expectations were however truncated by the sudden hike in the pump price of petrol, occasioned by the Israeli-

US and Iran war. Inside Abuja gathered that the war in the Middle East region had interrupted global commerce including the movement and supply of petroleum products thereby creating scarcity and attendant price hike.

Sallah celebration

The air in Abuja carried a familiar mix of joy and anxiety as Muslim faithful joined millions of people around the world to mark Eid-el-Fitr, bringing to a close the holy month of Ramadan.

Inside Abuja observed that from the early hours of the morning, worshippers clad in vibrant attires streamed into prayer grounds across the city, exchanging warm greetings, laughter, and embraces that symbolized unity, sacrifice, and renewal.

Yet beneath the colorful celebrations and cheerful exchanges lay a quiet strain, one shaped by the rising cost of living, driven largely by the recent hike in fuel prices. At the National Eid Prayer Ground along Airport Road, the atmosphere was electric.

Families arrived in groups, children clutching different sizes and colors of prayer mats, and also balloons while wearing freshly tailored outfits. Vendors of different Islamic souvenirs and other items were seen lining up the roads. These hawkers were busy selling everything from prayer mats to sweets.

The sermon delivered by the Chief Imam emphasized gratitude, compassion, and the importance of supporting one another in difficult times, a message that resonated deeply with many in attendance.

…WORSHIPPERS SPEAK

Some of the worshippers who beat the odds to come to the national praying ground, expressed both optimism and frustration. A mother of three, Bilkisu Bello who attended the prayer with her children, said: “I feel happy celebrating Sallah with my family.

But honestly, this year is not like before. Everything is expensive. Even cooking for Sallah has become a challenge.” Another worshipper, Ismaila Abdul, said: “ I thank the Almighty Allah for another opportunity to complete the Ramadan successfully and come here to pray.

I must say that because of the increase in the pump prices of petrol, it is not easy for me to come here from Sauka, close to the Airport where I live. I struggled to buy fuel to convey my children to this place”.

Market experiences

While prices of some food stuff were relatively stable, others were considered to be expensive above the expectations of the average family. Inside Abuja’s check in some of the markets captured the mood of both sellers and buyers.

Across markets in Wuse, Garki, and Kobi, traders reported a noticeable shift in buying patterns in the days leading up to the celebration. While there was still demand for traditional foods such as rice, ram meat, and spices, many customers opted for smaller quantities.

Musa Abdullahi, who sells food stuff in Kpaduma village market, said: “People are managing. Before, someone could buy a full bag of rice or several kilos of meat. Now, they are cutting down. Some even come just to price and leave.”

Transportation cost

Some residents also complained about the sudden hike in transportation cost. Inside Abuja’s findings showed that transportation, a critical part of the Sallah movement, also reflected the impact of the fuel price hike. Fares surged significantly as commercial drivers adjusted prices to cope with higher fuel costs. For many residents, visiting loved ones or attending social gatherings required difficult financial choices.

One of the residents, Ibrahim Sule, a civil servant, said he lives in the Mpape area and has had a bitter taste of the hike in transportation. Sule said: “I wanted to visit my parents in Suleja, but the transport fare doubled. I had to settle for making calls instead. It’s painful because Sallah is about family.”

In spite of these challenges, the spirit of generosity that defines Eid-el-Fitr remained visible. Many households continued the tradition of sharing meals with neighbors and the less privileged.

Charitable organizations and individuals were seen at different places distributing food packs and clothing to vulnerable communities, and ensuring that the joy of the season reached beyond immediate families.

In areas like Kpaduma and Kobi, volunteers moved from house to house, offering cooked meals and small cash gifts. For recipients, these gestures provided both relief and a reminder that community support endures even in difficult times.

Recreation experiences

Despite the biting hike in petrol prices, affecting people’s commuting experiences, many still defied the odds to visit some of the recreational centers. Children, perhaps the most visibly joyful participants, seemed largely untouched by the economic realities shaping their parents’ experiences.

Parks and recreational centers across Abuja were filled with laughter as families sought affordable ways to celebrate. From makeshift playgrounds to street games, the essence of Sallah joy, sharing, and togetherness remained intact. The Millennium Park and the Unity Fountain were filled with fun seekers.

Though, many of them expressed pains and frustration, saying that it was difficult for them to move out of their immediate vicinity, they were out to catch some fun.

Inside Abuja also observed that security agencies maintained a visible presence across major prayer grounds and recreational spots, contributing to a largely peaceful celebration. Residents expressed appreciation for the calm atmosphere, noting that safety remains a crucial part of the festive season.

Still, conversations in homes and gatherings often circled back to the same concern, the rising cost of living. For many, this year’s Sallah was as much about resilience as it was about celebration. A resident, Abdulrahman Hassan, said that: “This Sallah teaches patience.

We are smiling, yes, but we are also hoping things will get better.” As the sun set on the day’s festivities, families who gathered around some of these recreational centers were seen sharing modest meals, stories and prayers for the future.

For families who could not afford the luxury of visiting recreational centers, their immediate neighbourhoods were turned to carnival grounds. The laughter of children echoed through neighborhoods, blending with the distant hum of traffic and evening calls to prayer.

In Abuja, Eid-el-Fitr 2026 will be remembered not just for its colours and celebrations, but for the quiet strength of its people, holding on to joy, even as they navigate the weight of economic hardship.