As Muslims all over the world mark the end of this year’s Ramadan, former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar has appealed to Muslims to put into practice what they have learned during the fasting period.

He made this appeal after observing the two raka’at prayers for Eid-el-Fitr held at the Minna eid prayer ground, Niger State.

General Abdulsalami, while charging Muslim faithful to continue to assist one another by showing love and kindness to the less privileged persons, said, “Let us all practice all we learnt during the fasting period to enhance our status”.

In his remarks Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago represented by his Deputy Comrade Yakubu Garba, congratulated Muslim faithful and urged them to practice all that they have gained during the Ramadan.

Also, former Niger State Governor, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu implored Muslims to give out the Zakatil fitr to the needy to enable them have something tọ feed their family on the sallah day.