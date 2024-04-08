Eid-El Fitr: Police Revise Security Arrangements In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has revised its security arrangement in the state for the good people of Sokoto State to enjoy a better festive period.

The arrangement was aimed at ensuring a hitch-free forthcoming 2024 Eid-El Fitr Sallah celebration across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama, stated this in a statement issued by spoke person of the command ASP Ahmad Rufa’i on Monday.

It further assures members of the public that adequate provisions are being put in place to provide elaborate security in the state.

In its proactive measures, the command has started raiding criminal hide out also visibility policing has been emphasized as well a show of force will carried out before and after the period.

Redeployment of officers and men to various locations that include 13 Eid mosques, major highways, recreational centres, entry and exit routes of Major Junctions and rounds about within the metropolis.

In addition, the CP felicitates and rejoices with the Muslim faithful to remain tolerant to one another including people of other religious beliefs and to enjoy the the occasion of this year’s Eid-El Fitr Sallah celebrations in a peaceful manner.

The police command is also mindful of the volume of human and vehicular traffic occasioned by the Sallah festival and advises members of the public to cooperate with policemen deployed for traffic control by police and the relevant security agencies deployed on duty to ease such traffic congestion in the city and other locations across the state.

To this end, the CP is hereby imploring members of the public to be security vigilant, watchful of their wards, and children and report suspicious activities and while in distress or noticed any likelihood of breach of peace to report to the nearby police outfit.

He urged the public to contact the following command’s dedicated emergency number for prompt response.