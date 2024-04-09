Eid-El-Fitr: Police Ban Horse Riding In Niger

Ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration slated for Wednesday and Thursday, the Niger State Police Command has imposed a ban on horse racing in Minna, the state capital.

In a Sallah message signed by the command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, the State Police Commissioner, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman said the ban aims to prevent the traditional horse racing from being taken over by hoodlums who frequently target individuals during such festivities.

Abiodun announced that approximately 2,500 personnel, along with operational assets, have been dispatched to ensure security at all Eid grounds across the 25 local government areas in the state, as well as at recreation centers, amusement parks, and other public spaces.

He further mentioned that all relevant police commanders have been instructed to deploy operational assets to maintain a presence at public locations, ensure visible policing with constant oversight, and conduct confidence-building patrols in every corner of the state to ensure a peaceful celebration.

In a similar vein, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, encouraged Muslims to utilize the Eid-el-Fitr period to pray for peace and security in both the state and Nigeria. In a Sallah message delivered by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor stressed the importance of Muslims remaining devoted to Allah’s worship and adhering to the teachings of the Quran and the Hadith. Governor Bago urged Muslims to uphold qualities such as piety, patience, tolerance, perseverance, humility, and self-restraint, which were observed diligently during the holy month, even beyond its duration, for the betterment of society.