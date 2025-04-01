Eid-El-Fitr: Plateau LG Chairman Organizes Reconciliation Meeting 

Share

The Chairman of Shendam Local Government Council, Plateau State, Nicholas Kemi Nshe, has organized a peace reconciliation meeting between Muslims, Christians, and traditional worshippers in Shimankar, Shendam, during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The meeting aimed to restore lasting peace in the community following recent crises.

Nshe took advantage of the Eid-el-Fitr festivities to foster unity, bringing together Muslims and Christians in the locality.

Previously, he had also reconciled two warring factions during a breaking-of-fast event organized by the Local Government Council.

At the peace and reconciliation meeting held in Menka’at Village, Shimankar, Shendam, the Council Chairman emphasized that the gathering was part of his administration’s commitment to peace and harmony in the community.

He reaffirmed his dedication to bridging religious and cultural divides, stating that sharing a meal with the community reinforced their shared values.

Nshe further explained that the meeting was focused on uniting Muslims, Christians, and traditionalists as part of his administration’s efforts to promote peace.

According to him, his presence at the Sallah celebration also demonstrated his commitment to strengthening interfaith relationships and fostering unity.

He congratulated the Muslim community on the successful completion of Ramadan and debunked rumors of religious conflicts, citing the long-standing historical ties between the people of Shimankar.

Nshe urged community leaders to identify and expose bad elements, while also commending security agencies for their swift response in maintaining order.

The Chief Imam of Shendam Central Mosque, Nuru Isah, commended Chairman Nshe’s initiative, noting that it would further strengthen unity among the people.

His Royal Highness, Miskoom Maurice Manu Danjuma, the Long-Menkat, also commended Chairman Nshe, security agencies, and community members for their contributions to peacebuilding.

The event featured goodwill messages from key stakeholders, including the parish priest of the Catholic Diocese of Shendam, Joshua Daffa, and a representative of Kwamteng Menka’at.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Council Chairman donated assorted bags of rice to the imams for distribution among their members.

The meeting ended on a peaceful note, with an exchange of pleasantries, signifying true reconciliation and forgiveness.

